Lalong’s ex aide withdraws from by-election

Our Reporter

Former Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, Mark Longyen has withdrawn from the Plateau South Senatorial bye-election.

Longyen made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.

The former spokesman was in the race for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in the primaries slated for Sept. 5.

He was amongst aspirants set to replace the late Sen. Ignatius Longjan, who died in February.

Longyen stated that he decided to withdraw from the contest after consultations at the highest level with key stakeholders in the APC.

“I also held discussions with my political associates, friends and supporters, prior to my stepping aside.

“I wish to urge my supporters to remain calm and be loyal to the party, while awaiting further directives.

“This is necessary because the party’s overall interest overrides that of any individual member.

“I also urge members to always sacrifice their interests for the party’s collective interest, to build a strong and indivisible party.”