Lalong’s ex-chief of staff withdraws from Plateau senatorial by-election

Gov. Simon Lalong.Photo: PLATEAUNEWSONLINE

Chief John Dafaan, immediate past Chief of Staff to Gov. Simon Lalong has officially withdrawn from the forthcoming Plateau South Senatorial by-election.

Dafaan in a statement issued on Saturday in Jos said that he took the decision in the best interest of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), after consulting widely with stakeholders within and outside the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seat became vacant following the demise of the occupant, Sen. Ignatius Longjan, who died in February.

“It is with profound gratitude to God and with a deep sense of humility and respect that I, Chief John Dafaan, withdraw from the senatorial by-election.

“The decision followed extensive consultations with key stakeholders within and outside Plateau.

“I wish to announce to my political associates, teeming supporters and political admirers my withdrawal from the Plateau Southern Zone Senatorial by-election.

“This is to give room for unity and reconciliation in the party in our dear Southern Senatorial Zone.

“I wish to appeal to the team, supporters and teeming party faithful for extreme understanding with the difficult decision we had to make,” Dafaan said.

He prayed God to continue to guide and protect the people of the zone.

