Larsson rejoins Barcelona

FORMER Barcelona player Henrik Larsson has joined the club’s coaching staff on a two-year deal.

Larsson, 48, spent two seasons at Barca as a player from 2004 to 2006, winning two La Liga titles and the Champions League. Former FC Twente and Hoffenheim head coach Alfred Schreuder has also joined Ronald Koeman’s backroom team.

Koeman left his role as Netherlands boss to succeed Quique Setien as Barcelona head coach on Wednesday. The Dutchman played alongside ex-Sweden striker Larsson at Feyenoord between 1995 and 1997.