Marina Kokhal formerly named Kukhol has been arrested and detained by Russian authorities on suspicion of murdering singer Alexander Yushko popularly known as Andy Cartwright. Kokhal who was married to the 30-year-old late singer denied murdering him but admits to emasculating his body over a four days period using a hacksaw and knife, keeping some body […]

The post Late Rapper’s Wife Chops Husband’s Body, Keeps Body Parts In Fridge appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...