Laycon, Erica, Kiddwaya’s love triangle intrigues viewers

By Gbenga Bada

Viewers and fans of are getting intrigued by the new love triangle involving Laycon, Erica, and Kiddwaya.

Laycon has expressed his feelings for Erica but Erica seems to enjoy the charm and accent, which Kiddwaya has been flaunting since the show began.

Though Erica wants Laycon – she has often admired his mind and conversations – Kiddwaya’s charm is so strong she consistently falls for it.

Laycon has been in a phase since he opted for letting Erica be to ease the hurt.

On day 18, in a conversation with Erica, she agreed to Laycon’s suggestion he gives her a little breathing space just to get his act and get over his affection for her.

However, the strategy didn’t seem to be working in his favour as he laid in bed mopping all through Thursday.

Luckily, Laycon had Praise by his side. Praise was quick to tell him that he had been moody all morning and needed to get himself together.

He even had a notion of what he believed Erica was doing to Laycon. Notwithstanding, he tried to lift Laycon’s mood and even promised to help distract him from Erica.

Erica, on her part, can’t seem to get enough of Kiddwaya’s charms. Just a few days after breaking it off to reunite with Laycon, she was back with him.

Aside from the obvious that Erica can’t seem to resist Kiddwaya’s charms, Erica wants to eat her cake and have it.

When Vee and Tolanibaj asked Erica if she felt anything for Laycon, she responded that all she was thinking about at that moment was Kiddwaya.

Erica further stressed she wished she could insert Laycon’s mind in Kiddwaya’s body.

The duo of Vee and Tolanibaj has been having a field day discussing Erica’s choice and how she keeps going back to Kiddwaya despite leading Laycon on.

