Leading Putin foe Alexei Navalny ‘is poisoned’ and rushed to hospital

Alexei Navalny, Vladimir Putin‘s arch-rival and critic, has been rushed unconscious to hospital after apparently being poisoned.

The lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk.

Video shows the Navalny being stretchered from the aircraft into a waiting ambulance before being rushed to intensive care.

More footage taken on board the plane reveals he was screaming in pain before falling unconscious.

Navalny is now in a coma and hooked up to a ventilator, with doctors saying his condition is ‘grave’, press secretary Kira Yarmysh revealed.

Yarmysh said she suspects poison was added to tea he was pictured drinking at the airport, in an image widely circulated on social media.

Pavel Lebedev, a fellow passenger, posted an account of what he saw on social media.

‘At the start of the flight he went to the toilet and didn’t come back. He started feeling really sick. They struggled to bring him round and he was screaming in pain.’

How Alexei Navalny has been punished for defying Putin 2011: Navalny is arrested and jailed for 15 days for ‘defying an official’ after leading protests in Moscow 2012: Jailed for 15 days after leading an anti-Putin protest in the wake of presidential elections. His apartment is subsequently raided, and some of his private emails posted online 2013: Put on trial for embezzlement, amid claims he tried to steal wood from a state-owned company. He is convicted and sentenced to five years, but allowed out on bail. The conviction is subsequently overturned 2014: Placed under house arrest, again charged with embezzlement alongside brother Oleg. Again, the conviction is overturned 2017: He is re-convicted in the first corruption case, and ordered to repay millions of rubles of compensation in the second While leaving his office, a pro-Kremlin activist throws green disinfectant dye in his face, partially blinding him 2018: Arrested twice for leading protests against presidential elections he was barred from running in. Jailed for a total of 50 days in jail 2019: Arrested and jailed for a total of 40 days for leading protests during Moscow Duma elections. While in jail he was rushed to hospital, suffering from what medics called an allergic reaction. Others believe he was poisoned 2020: Navalny is rushed unconscious to hospital and placed on a ventilator after falling ill on a flight. His allies say he was poisoned

The manager of the Vienna Cafe at Tomsk airport, where the image was taken, said the staff member who served Navalny the drink now cannot be found.

The cafe has been closed and an investigation is now underway, the manager said.

Medics have given a preliminary diagnosis of ‘toxic poisoning’, but no test results have yet come back.

Police and FSB agents have flooded the hospital where Navalny is being treated, and Yarmysh said medics were now refusing to discuss his condition or possible causes.

Navalny’s own personal physician is being urgently flown to Ormsk to help oversee his treatment.

Deputy chief doctor Anatoly Kalinichenko, who works at Ormsk hospital, told the media: ‘Alexei is on a ventilator, his condition is grave but stable.

‘There are now several diagnoses that are being clarified. During today, the diagnosis will be determined.

‘There is no certainty the cause is poisoning, but this is one of the versions. I cannot tell you more details because of medical secrecy.’

Earlier, as Navalny was being taken to hospital, Yarmysh posted from his ambulance: ‘We assume that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed into the tea. It was the only thing that he drank in the morning.

‘Doctors say the toxin was absorbed faster through the hot liquid. Alexey is now unconscious.’

She added: ‘This morning Navalny was returning to Moscow from Tomsk. On the flight he started feeling ill.

‘The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk.’

Navalny is seen as Putin’s most charismatic and potentially dangerous foe.

He has faced constant legal attacks and has served a number of jail sentences.

His anti-corruption organisation was dubbed a ‘foreign agent’ by the Russian authorities.

Police have conducted repeated raids on his offices, and this is not the first time that Navalny has suffered a physical attack.

In 2017 he was left partially blind in one eye after attackers threw green dye used as a disinfectant at his face outside his office.

In August last year he suffered rashes and his face became swollen while he was in a police detention centre serving a short term for calling for illegal protests.

He was taken to hospital where doctors said he had suffered an allergic reaction but Navalny asked for an investigation into poisoning.

‘He was poisoned in the police detention centre. I’m sure that now the same thing happened. It’s different symptoms, evidently a different drug,’ Yarmysh said.

She told the radio station that she met Navalny to go to the airport in the Siberian city of Tomsk on Thursday morning when he seemed ‘absolutely fine.’

‘He only drank black tea in the airport,’ she said.

‘Straight after takeoff he quite quickly lost consciousness.’

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko has blamed Navalny for fermenting the protests in his country, but without providing proof.

In one recent expose, Navalny claimed Putin’s ecology chief Svetlana Radionova was linked to a luxury property deal and that her wealth could not be explained.

Navalny has vowed his aim is to topple Putin and replace him as president.

His press secretary explained that after the plane took off from Tomsk, Navalny, 44, ‘said that he was feeling unwell and asked me for a napkin, he was sweating.

‘He asked me to speak to him because he needed to concentrate on the sound of the voice. I was talking to him, then they brought a trolley with water.

‘I asked if water would help, he said no. Then he went to the toilet, and after that he fainted.’

It was later reported that Navalny in intensive care had regained consciousness but was ‘struggling to speak’.

Alexander Murakhovsky, the chief doctor treating Navalny, assessed his condition as ‘grave’.

Separately, TVK citing the health ministry in Omsk reported that he remained unconscious.

This contradicted an earlier report that he had come round. Navalny coordinator in Tomsk, Kseniya Fadeeva, told Open Media: ‘He was completely fine before he drank tea at Tomsk airport.’

Vyacheslav Gimadi, a lawyer with Navalny’s foundation, said the team is requesting Russia’s Investigative Committee open a criminal probe.

‘There is no doubt that Navalny was poisoned because of his political stance and activity,’ Gimadi said in a tweet on Thursday.

Navalny is not the first opposition figure to come down with a mysterious poisoning.

In 2018, Pyotr Verzilov, a member of Russia’s protest group Pussy Riot, ended up in an intensive care unit after a suspected poisoning and had to be flown to Berlin for treatment.

Opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza was hospitalized with poisoning symptoms twice – in 2015 and 2017.

Both said they believed they were poisoned for their political activity.