Daily News

Learn from Tinubu, DG APC governors’ forum tells Oshiomhole

By
0
Post Views: Visits 33

“Comrade Oshiomhole should take a backseat and play the facilitatory role our leaders play in all similar circumstances,” Mr Lukman said.

The post Learn from Tinubu, DG APC governors’ forum tells Oshiomhole appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

INTERVIEW: Why I’m not coaching despite my UEFA licence — Mutiu Adepoju

Previous article

Huawei to stop smartphone chip production due to US sanctions

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News