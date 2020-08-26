Leave traditional rulers, P-Gs out of partisan politics, PDP tells Obiano

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra has charged Gov. Willie Obiano to leave traditional rulers and Presidents-General of communities out of partisan politics in the state.

The state Chairman of the party, Mr Ndubuisi Nwobu, gave the charge at a news briefing on Wednesday in Awka.

Nwobu said that the crisis between the state government and some royal fathers could not have arisen, if the governor did not involve them to endorse zoning for governorship.

“It is not the duty of traditional rulers in any way whatsoever to delve into the zoning of the governorship neither is it the responsibility of Presidents-General.

“It is strictly the prerogative and responsibility of political parties.

“In as much as the royal fathers have rights to air their views, such views should be personal,” the PDP chairman said.

He also said that PDP had yet to deliberate on the issue of zoning in the state.

According to him, the Board of Trustees, state and National Assembly members, the Vice Presidential candidate in the last general elections, Mr Peter Obi, the PDP candidate in the last governorship election in the state will be consulted for such a deliberation.

“We are not worried about the clamour from some people for zoning in the state. Our party will discuss the issue at the appropriate time.

“We should, however, know that the Constitution allows any qualified person to stand for elective positions,” Nwobu further said.

He assured Anambra residents that PDP was determined to ensure internal democracy as well as free, fair and credible party primary ahead of the 2021 governorship poll in the state.

He said that the party had activated its grassroots mobilisation for the primary election.

“The aspirants already know who the delegates are unlike in the past when the list of delegates would not be known until a day before election,” he said.

He frowned at the failure of the APGA-led government to conduct local government election in the state.

He argued that the development raised serious questions regarding how council funds were controlled.

“Check all the PDP-controlled states, they have conducted local government elections timeously.

“Anambra will not be different, if we make it to the Government House in 2021,” Nwobu stated.

He commended the national leadership of the party for its role in resolving the leadership crisis in the state.

He appealed to the aggrieved members to sheath their swords and join hands with his executive to move the party forward. (NAN)

vanguardngr.com