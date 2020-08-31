Lebanon Names New Prime Minister After Weeks of Political Uncertainty

BEIRUT—Lebanon named its ambassador to Germany as the country’s next prime minister, an appointment that is unlikely to sate the anger of protesters who have sought a complete overhaul of the nation’s leadership following the deadly Beirut explosion.

President Michel Aoun designated Mustapha Adib to form a new government, the state-run National News Agency reported Monday, citing the president’s office. Mr. Adib was backed by several former prime ministers, including Saad Hariri and Najib Mikati, to whom he served as an adviser.

Lebanon’s previous government resigned earlier this month under pressure from protesters demanding justice for the Beirut explosion on Aug. 4 that killed at least 180 people. Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s cabinet became a caretaker government with limited powers after it quit.

For many Lebanese calling for an overhaul of the country’s entire political system they accuse of corruption and mismanagement, Mr. Adib and any government he forms will be seen as yet another iteration of a ruling elite trying to shield themselves from the repercussions of the blast and Lebanon’s collapsing economy.

“For the people to win [the current ruling class] have to leave,” said Wassif Harake, an activist with the grass-roots group People’s Monitor for Combating Corruption. “If they stay the people will lose.”