LeBron James pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman by doing the Wakanda Forever salute before Lakers game

By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com

Published: 00:58 EDT, 30 August 2020 | Updated: 00:58 EDT, 30 August 2020

LeBron James was among the chorus of people who expressed their grief and sadness over the passing of Chadwick Boseman on Friday.

The basketball great offered yet another tribute to the actor before his LA Lakers hit the court on Saturday to face off against the Portland Trailer Blazers in game five of their playoff series.

During the national anthem, as the entire Lakers team took a knee in a time of reflection, James crossed his arms in a ‘Wakanda Forever’ salute, which was the trademark gesture of Boseman’s superhero character T’Challa in Black Panther.

LeBron James paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman before his Lakers took the court to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday

Dressed in Black Lives Matter sweatshirts, the Laker players locked arms in solidarity as The Star-Spangle Banner played just before tip-off at at AdventHealth Arena in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Then, as the moment progressed, James dropped his Wakanda Forever salute with his eyes closed.

Towards the end of the national anthem, the three-time NBA champion pointed up into the sky, seemingly in a last recognition of Boseman.

The empowering salute has been used by everyone from NBA players to tennis athletes and soccer stars since the blockbuster film hit theaters in February 2018.

The Black Panther star died on Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Emotional: James honored Boseman while he and his teaamates took a knee in reflection

Goodbye my friend: Towards the end of the national anthem, the three-time NBA champion pointed up into the sky, seemingly in a last recognition of Boseman