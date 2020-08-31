Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson dies at 78

Hall of Fame Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson, the first African American to guide a team to a national title, has passed away at 78.

An official cause of death has not been given. Washington DC radio station 95.9 The Team was the first to report the news.

Often intimidating and always fiercely protective of his players, Thompson turned Georgetown into a national powerhouse beginning in the late 1970s. But it wasn’t until 1981, when Thompson landed the top recruit in the country, 7-foot center Patrick Ewing, that the mostly black Hoyas began to strike fear into opponents and even some segments of white America.

Thompson retired in 1999 with a record of 596-239, having coached NBA stars like Patrick Ewing (left), Allen Iverson (right), Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning

John Thompson and Patrick Ewing pictured with Ronald Reagan at the White House in 1984

It was under Thompson that the elite, private Catholic university in Washington’s most affluent neighborhood became synonymous with the kind of physical, defensive-minded basketball being played in inner-city communities along the East Coast.

Thompson’s Hoyas became a countercultural touchstone. The emerging hip-hop community embraced Georgetown apparel, and school children across the country were rushing to buy Nike’s blue and grey ‘Hoyas’ high tops.

Leading the way was Thompson, a glowering 6-foot-10 former Boston Celtics center, who never hesitated to confront racism.

Coaching against his alma mater, Providence College, in 1983, Thompson noticed a sign in the Friars student section proclaiming ‘Ewing Can’t Read.’

Thompson pulled the Hoyas off the floor until the sign was removed.

He nearly did so again a few weeks later, when a Villanova fan in Philadelphia raised a bedsheet reading ‘Ewing is an Ape.’ One Wildcats fan had even threw a banana peel on the court as Ewing warmed up.

‘Sooner or later these kinds of things will cause a riot,’ said Thompson, as quoted by the Washington Post at the time. ‘Sooner or later, I’m going to tell my players to go up and get the sign and then see what happens.

‘First of all, you cannot be responsible for every idiot who jumps up in the stands and wants to do it,’ he added. ‘But I have no tolerance for administrators who don’t do anything about it.’

Thompson’s son, John Thompson III (left), began coaching the program in 2004, but was replaced in 2017 by Ewing, who remains the Hoyas coach

He also pulled his players off the floor in 1989 before a game against Boston College in protest to Proposition 48, an NCAA rule that banned academically ineligible freshman from receiving scholarships.

Thompson thought the rule would drastically reduce the educational opportunities for minority students.

Thompson was uncomfortable with the praise that came with being the first black coach to win an NCAA title, not because it wasn’t an accomplishment, but because other African Americans were denied that chance. ‘I’m not interested in being the first or only black doing anything because it implies that in 1984, a black man finally became intelligent enough to win an NCAA title, and that’s a very misleading thing,’ he said after his Hoyas beat the University of Houston in the 1984 championship game

‘I’ve done this because, out of frustration, you’re limited in your options of what you can do in response to something I felt was very wrong,’ Thompson told The Washington Post. ‘This is my way of bringing attention to a rule a lot of people were not aware of – one which will affect a great many individuals. I did it to bring attention to the issue in hopes of getting [NCAA members] to take another look at what they’ve done, and if they feel it unjust, change the rule.’

Thompson will also be remembered as a mentor. Over his 27 seasons, 97 percent of Thompson’s players stayed for four years and graduated.

Allen Iverson wasn’t among them, but the Hoyas guard-turned Philadelphia 76ers legend credited Thompson with much more than his education.

‘I want to thank coach Thompson,’ the often-troubled Iverson said during his Hall of Fame induction speech, ‘for saving my life.’

Like Ewing, Iverson was a top recruit, but schools lost interest after he was arrested for allegedly throwing a chair and hitting a woman during a bowling alley brawl when he was 17.

‘I was recruited by every school in the country for football and basketball,’ Iverson continued. ‘And an incident happened in high school and all that was taken away. No other teams, no other schools were recruiting me anymore. My mom went to Georgetown and begged him to give me a chance. And he did.’

Thompson’s Hoyas reached the Final Four three times in a four-year span in the early 1980s

Ewing had similar affection for Thompson.

‘This is a person that, when I came to college – I was 18 – helped me to grow,’ Ewing, told reporters in October. ‘Even though my mom and dad were always there, he was always a person I could pick up the phone and call if I had a problem or if I had a question.’

In 1989, Thompson famously told ABC’s Nightline that he had confronted a local drug kingpin, Rayful Edmond III, who had befriended several Hoyas players, including Mourning.

According to multiple reports, Edmond ceased to have any contact with Georgetown players, and was later arrested for drug trafficking and sentenced to life in prison.

Thompson retired in 1999 with a record of 596-239, having coached NBA stars like Ewing, Iverson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.

‘When Coach Thompson walked into a gym, people cheered and coaches squirmed because they knew what type of challenge they were up against,’ Kentucky coach John Calipari tweeted Monday.

His son, John Thompson III, began coaching the program in 2004, but was replaced in 2017 by Ewing, who remains the Hoyas coach.

The Washington DC-born Thompson was an All-American at Providence before moving on to the Celtics, where backed up and befriended Hall of Fame center Bill Russell. Thompson would win two NBA titles with the Celtics before moving on to coach St. Anthony High School in Washington from 1966 until 1972.

In addition to his NCAA title, Thompson also won a bronze Olympic medal coaching the United States at the 1988 Seoul Games.

He is survived by his sons John and Ronny as well his his daughter, Tiffany.