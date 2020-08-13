Leipzig reach Champions League semi-finals, face PSG for final spot

Leipzig, who were only founded in 2009, reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time on Thursday with a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid.

The German side will face Paris Saint-Germain for a place in the final.

US international Tyler Adams scored the winner in the 88th minute after a Joao Felix penalty had cancelled out Dani Olmo’s opener for Leipzig.

