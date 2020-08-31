Lewis Hamilton dedicates Belgian GP win to late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline

Published: 14:07 EDT, 30 August 2020 | Updated: 14:21 EDT, 30 August 2020

Lewis Hamilton paid a touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman after dedicating his flying Belgian Grand Prix win to the late Black Panther actor.

The esteemed star died this weekend aged just 43 after a tragic, and secretive, battle with colon cancer – and Hamilton has joined a flood of high-profile sports stars to have offered their heartfelt respects.

The Mercedes superstar performed the iconic Wakanda salute from the popular franchise, a gesture with his arms crossed over his chest, on the podium and took to social media to reflect on an ’emotional weekend’.

Lewis Hamilton dedicated his Belgian GP win to late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman

Hamilton performed the Wakanda salute, a gesture synonymous with Boseman from the film

The Black Panther star died aged 43 at the weekend after a four-year battle with colon cancer

Alongside the memorable snap of him taking a heartfelt moment of reflection at Spa, Hamilton also uploaded a photo of his pre-race stance in a Black Lives Matter T-shirt.

He wrote: ‘I want to dedicate this win to Chad and his family, he was such an inspiration and his legacy will live on.

‘I’m posting this image because we must continue to fight for equality, nothing has changed yet and the battle continues.’

F1 star Hamilton had led the way with an emotional message, paying tribute to ‘our super hero’

THE WAKANDA SALUTE Chadwick Boseman performed the Wakanda salute as T’Challa in a popular scene of the Marvel film the Black Panther. According to director Ryan Coogler, the inspiration behind the salute comes from the way Pharaohs are laid to rest, as well as West African sculptures. The salute, which also means ‘hug’ in American Sign Language, is hugely popular among fans of the film. The salute became synonymous with Boseman, who would often perform it at movie premieres.

Hamilton led from start to finish in Belgium to record his 89th career win, and fifth triumph of the season, having finished 15 seconds ahead of third-placed rival Max Verstappen.

The masterful performance was made even more impressive after the tragic news surrounding Boseman’s shock passing broke.

The world champion led the way in sharing messages for the actor before sealing pole position in qualifying on Saturday.

‘I woke up today to the sad news, our super hero passed away,’ he wrote on Twitter. ‘I’m so grateful I got to meet you brother. Thank you for all you have done for us.

‘Rest in Power, you were the best of us and will never be forgotten. Love, light and prayers I send to you and your family.’

Boseman passed away at his Los Angeles home with his wife and family by his side.

‘It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,’ the family said.

‘A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.’

The actor had been known for playing real-life figures, including professional baseball player Jackie Robinson in 2013 biopic, 42, James Brown in 2014’s Get On Up, and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in 2017’s Marshall.