LG polls: ADC condemns attack on members

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ondo State has condemned attack on its members at a political rally in Suurulere, Ondo West local government.

It fingered members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as being responsible for the attack.

Governorship candidate of the party, Mr. Dapo Adelegan, who spoke in a press state in Akure, said the repeated attacks on electorates in the week of the Local Government Chairman and Counsellors election was worrisome.

Adelegan said he was worried about the fear of attacks during elections on Ondo state citizens.

He also hailed the member of the House of Representative, Abiola Makinde, for rallying ADC members to be peaceful after the attacks and not carried out retaliation against APC members in the area.



He said, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this vicious attack on electorates at this critical time in Ondo State. It is against humanity to deny people from expressing their rights to promote their party and preferred candidate for an office. This attack on Ondo State electorates, no matter which party they belong, is highly unacceptable under any circumstances.

“Therefore, I appeal to party leaders of all contesting parties in Ondo State to call their members to order and allow peace to reign. I also appeal to the Executive Governor Akeredolu as the Chief Security Officer of our State, to ensure the reign of peace and tranquility at this period.”