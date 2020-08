[New Dawn] Here, in Montserrado, the senatorial seat is currently being occupied by opposition Senator Abraham Darius Dillon of the Liberty Party, a constituent party of the Collaborating Political Parties headed by Mr. Alexander Cummings. The ruling Congress for Democratic Change of President George Manneh Weah had held a firm grip on the county since 2005, but lost one seat to Mr. Dillon last year in a by-election in a defeat the ruling Coalition is yet to recuperate from.

