[New Dawn] President George Manneh Weah has asked his supporters from the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to desist from acts of violence, days after they waged terror against opposition leaders Alexander Cummings and Rep. Yekeh Kolubah in the southeastern city of Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County.

