Libya’s Rival Governments Declare Cease-Fire

Libya’s two rival governments declared a cease-fire in the country’s civil war on Friday, easing months of tensions that threatened to draw forces from Turkey, Egypt, Russia and other regional powers into a wider conflict.

Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of Libya’s U.N.-backed government in Tripoli, “issued instructions to all military forces to immediately cease fire and halt all combat operations in all Libyan territories,” according to a statement from the government.

The cease-fire, announced separately by leaders from both governments, comes after weeks of diplomatic pressure from the U.S., Germany, and other countries calling for a truce. Turkey and Russia, which back opposite sides in the conflict, had also agreed to pursue talks toward a cessation of violence in the country.

Pressure from the world powers came as the opposing sides had built up forces around Sirte, preparing for a potential battle for the coastal city and the country’s strategic oil-exporting coast.

The deepening involvement of various foreign powers has led to some of the worst fighting in Libya since 2019, when militia leader Khalifa Haftar launched a 14-month assault on the capital Tripoli with the help of military support from the United Arab Emirates and Russian military contractors.

In recent months, Turkish military aid has helped Libya’s internationally recognized government to drive back Mr. Haftar’s forces. Russia also deepened its military footprint in the conflict, sending jet fighters, air defenses and armed contractors from a company tied to the Kremlin.

Turkey and some leaders of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord had previously threatened to attack Sirte, raising the risk of conflict among the mix of outside powers involved in Libya. Turkey’s rival Egypt had also threatened to invade Libya to prevent further advances by Turkish-backed forces within a neighboring country.

Mr. Haftar and his forces haven’t commented on the declared cease-fire. Instead, the announcement came from Aguila Saleh, the leader of a parliament based in eastern Libya that is allied with the militia leader.

The Libyan factions face a difficult road ahead to resolve the deeper issues driving the conflict. Libyan oil exports remain shut down due to a blockade by Mr. Haftar and his allies. The two sides called for exports to resume on Friday, but there was no confirmation from Mr. Haftar’s forces that the ban would be lifted.

“You need more than a piece of paper to make it happen,” said Jalel Harchaoui, a Libya expert at the Clingendael Institute, a think tank in The Hague.

“If you look at it as the starting point of something that is going to be very laborious and maybe positive and slow, then it should be hailed as a piece of good news,” he also said.

Both sides cited the growing spread of the coronavirus in Libya as a reason for the cease-fire. The country has recently reported a surge in new infections.

