Licensed Customs agents rue high cost of clearing goods

By Muyiwa Lucas

Worried by the high cost of clearing cargoes at the ports, the National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA) has sent a petition/appeal to the Federal Government to take proactive measures that will ensure a reversal of the situation.

The letter, addressed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), dated July 15, 2020, was signed by the NCMDLCA National President Lucky Amiwero, was titled: “The High Cost of Doing Business in Nigerian Ports.”

The body listed factors that contribute to this to include gridlock on ports’ access roads; delay in scanning and physical examination; duplicated charges and charges not tied to service; cargo dwell time/cumbersome and lengthy port procedures; block stacking, and lack of infrastructure, among others.

Describing clearing cargoes at the ports as “extremely costly, duplicated, lengthy and cumbersome procedures,” Amiwero said these have made the ports less preferred to other ports in the West African sub-region. He regretted that as a member of the lnter-Ministerial Task Force on the review of levies, charges and rates at the sea ports in 2001, there is a gradual failure in the country’s ports system. This, he maintained, has remained a sore point for stakeholders in the industry.

For instance, Amiwero said the gridlock on the port access roads and environs has added an additional 500 percent increase to the cost of transportation of cargoes and empty containers.

He added that extortion and entry fees into Apapa ports, for instance, cost between N140,000 and N155,000 for 20 feet (TEUs); and N215,000 to N250,000 for 40 feet TEUs before being allowed to enter the port. The return of 20 feet and 40 feet empty containers to holding bays costs about N50,000 to N65,000 and N80,000 to N100,000

