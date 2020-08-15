Life, love, happiness inspired my album’s name – Patoranking

By Sampson Unamka

Nigerian Afro-Dancehall star, Patoranking, has revealed how life, love, and happiness inspired the name of his third album, ‘Three’.

In a recent interview, Patoranking elaborated on the inspiration and how he and his team arrived at the upcoming album’s name.

“I named it ‘Three’ the album because most of the good things in life come in Threes. Check out this year I turned 30, Forbes 30 under 30, and you know when you pray you say oh in the name of the father, the Son and Holy Spirit, that’s Trinity, but here we are talking about three major things which are life, love and happiness so that is what we did with the album three,” he said.

‘Three,’ Patoranking’s third album is scheduled for release on August 28. The release comes exactly one year and three months after his sophomore album, ‘Wilmer’.

Patoranking released his debut album ‘God over everything’ in 2016 and it debuted at No.4 Billboard’s Reggae Album chart.

