Linda Hamilton’s twin sister Leslie has passed away ‘unexpectedly’ at the age of 63

Published: 00:43 EDT, 30 August 2020 | Updated: 00:43 EDT, 30 August 2020

Linda Hamilton is mourning the loss of her twin sister Leslie H. Freas, who died last Saturday in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

As announced in an obituary published Thursday by The Burlington County Times, Leslie ‘passed away unexpectedly,’ at the age of 63.

Having worked as a nurse in both the ER and in hospice care, Leslie was remembered as a ‘consummate caretaker, and devoted her life to helping her children and the lives of others.’

Gone but not forgotten: Linda Hamilton is mourning the loss of her twin sister Leslie H. Freas, who died last Saturday; seen with Leslie (left) at the 1991 premiere of Terminator 2 in LA

Additionally, Freas appeared in her identical twin sister’s most iconic film, 1991’s sci-fi masterpiece sequel, Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Leslie was Linda’s Sarah Connor body double in several scenes in the James Cameron-directed film, including the apocalyptic playground dream sequence and in the scene where the villainous T-1000 cyborg imitates Sarah.

The twin sisters, who were born and raised in Salisbury, Maryland, attended the premiere for the film together in July of 1991 in Los Angeles, California, appearing to have a very close bond.

Iconic: Leslie was Linda’s Sarah Connor body double in several scenes in the James Cameron-directed sci-fi masterpiece sequel

One and only: Leslie appeared in several scenes in the film, including the apocalyptic playground dream sequence and in the scene where the T-1000 cyborg imitates Sarah

Leslie’s obituary also identified her as ‘an avid fisherwoman’ and that she ‘was not shy about out-fishing anyone who joined her.’

Leslie is survived by her three children Ashley, Adam, and Kendall, as well as two grandchildren, Luna Bo and Ollie.

Linda and Leslie also have an older sister Laura, and younger brother Ford.

Laughing sisters: The twins, who were born and raised in Maryland, attended the premiere for the film together in July of 1991 in Century City, California, appearing to have a very close bond

Actress Linda, who has not yet commented publicly on her sister’s passing, last year reprised her role of Sarah Connor in a new installment of the Terminator franchise.

The film, titled Terminator: Dark Fate, saw her reunited with her strong-armed costar, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

And although it was Hamilton’s first time back in a Terminator film in nearly 30 years, the film did not meet studio expectations in terms of becoming a box office blockbuster.

Nonetheless, the sequel did not disappoint most franchise fans, and scored a surprising 70 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.