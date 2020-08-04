List Of Highest-Paid Nigerian Footballers In Europe

With Odion Ighalo being paid £125K a week in Manchester, he is currently the highest-earning Nigerian footballer in Europe.

Ighalo’s status comes after he successfully extended his contract at the Old Trafford.

Recall that Manchester United confirmed that Ighalo will remain at the club until January 2021. The 30-year-old joined the Red Devils earlier this year from Shanghai Shenhua for an initial six months loan deal and further extended the deal until 2021.

This gives Ighalo a slight edge over superstar, Victor Osimhen, who will be earning £96,000 a week at his new club, Napoli.

However, Osimhen’s transfer to Napoli makes him the most expensive African player ever in terms of signings. Osimhen who spent just 12 months with Les Dogues, is joining Napoli on a 5-year contract, with the option to extend that deal by a further sixth year.

Osimhen officially joined the Italia Serie A side as the club has finally unveiled him after weeks of trying to seal the deal.

Napoli successfully completed the transfer agreement for the 21-year-old for fee plus an array of potential bonuses that takes the deal up to €50million (about N23billion).

Following the successful switch to Napoli, Osimhen has started settling to a new life in Italy as reports say he is already shopping an apartment in Naples.

Osimhen made an impressive mark in France in his debut season, scoring 18 goals and six assists across competitions.

Below is a list of the six top-paid Nigerian footballers in Europe (as compiled by Nairametrics)

Odion Ighalo (Manchester United): £125,000-a week (about N63.3million)

Victor Osimhen (Napoli): £96,000-a-week (about N48.6million

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City): £75,000-a-week (about N40million)

Victor Moses (Chelsea): £75,000-a -week (about N40million)

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City): £60,000 a week (about N30.3million

Alex Iwobi (Everton): £50,000 a week (about N25.3million)

