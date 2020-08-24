Listen: Tiwa Savage Features Sam Smith In New Song “Temptation”

Talented Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage comes through with another record titles ‘Temptation’ and she features Sam Smith. The release which she announced on her social media accounts.
View this post on Instagram
Temptation with @samsmith OUT NOW, link in my bio #GreatMusic
A post shared by Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@tiwasavage) on
It is only a few more days before she drops her third studio album ‘Celia’, and she has released ‘Temptation’ which is part of the songs in the soon-to-be-released album.
So far she had released tracks like ‘Koroba‘, ‘Dangerous Love’, ‘Attention’ as lead singles.
Listen here.
Comments