Listen To BBNaija’s Laycon New Track “Senseless”

Bbnaija’s contestant and rapper, Laycon has released another potential banger titled Senseless. This track is coming a few months after his EP, “Who Is Laycon?”

Laycon who has since gained fans at the BBNaija house has shown his creative credibility as a rapper, attracting fans to his mental strength and you can trust him not to disappoint fans. The song was produced by Finito.

Enjoy!

https://editor.guardian.ng/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Laycon-Senseless.mp3

Laycon is a 26-year-old graduate of philosophy from the University of Lagos who has his eyes set on music. He collaborated with Reminisce and Chinko Ekun on the song Fierce, and has an EP titled, Who Is Laycon?