Mavin Records’ signee, Crayon, has his eyes set on having a monstrous hit career. Showing signs of not slowing down, he teams up with in-house music producer, Baby Fresh on ‘Do Me’. ‘Do Me’ is a rousing love song which sees Crayon requesting to be treated fairly by his love interest. Based on personal experiences, […]

