LIVE: NBA Holds Annual General Conference

The Nigerian Bar Association is currently holding its Annual General Conference.

According to NBA President, Paul Usoro, the 60th edition of the conference represents a novel platform for knowledge exchange on the continent.

It hopes to bring together world leaders, political icons, judges, leading lawyers, thought leaders, policy makers, business icons, and civil society.

The participants will not just discuss but produce an implementation plan to foster the adoption of policies, standards and practices leading to socio-political stability, economic growth, sustainable and infrastructural development for accelerated regional and economic integration.

The conference is being held at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos State.


