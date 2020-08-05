Living Faith Pastor Accused Of Raping 11-Year-Old Girl Says He Was “Tempted To Touch”

A pastor of Living Faith Church, (Winners Chapel) in Njaba local government area of Imo state, Joseph Anthony, suspected to have raped an 11-year-old girl, Favour Chikanma, in the house of his fellow pastor, said he never raped the girl but he was “tempted to touch.”

The pastor was paraded on Tuesday, alongside other suspected armed robbers.

The winner’s Pastor was furious that he was accused of what he did not do and that as a pastor he wouldn’t think of rape.

According to the police, “On 13/07/2020, one Pastor Joseph Anthony ‘m’ of Living Faith Church of Njaba was arrested for the defilement of one Favour Chikanma age 11yrs; the daughter of his fellow pastor, one Pastor Chukwuma Okoronkwo.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the said Pastor Chukwuma Okoronkwo accommodated Pastor Joseph Anthony ‘m’ in their house and on the day of the incident.

“They said Joseph Anthony took advantage of the fact that he was at home alone with the victim and had canal knowledge of her.

Investigation is at an advanced stage. He will be charged to court accordingly.”

Speaking to Vanguard Anthony said: “let me tell you this, is the father and the mother of the girl that brought me to their house to stay with them even when I did not want to stay with them.

They are accusing me of nothing. When asked was there any time he touched the girl he said: ” I was tempted to touch but I did not do it. I am a pastor. I cannot do it, I know what is right and wrong. Take this from me I never touched the girl, that is the truth.”

Joseph Anthony, was paraded at the Imo police headquarters, suspected to have raped an 11-year-old girl photo by Chinonso Alozie,

Source: Vanguard

