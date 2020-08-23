Updated: 05:06 EDT, 29 October 2010

An article on 29 October 2009 reported allegations made by a student website that BBC correspondent Lizo Mzimba had behaved in a drunken and inappropriate manner while researching a documentary about Cambridge University and that he had been humiliated by students as a result. We accept that Mr Mzimba has never worked on such a documentary, did not behave in a drunk or inappropriate manner and was not humiliated as claimed. We apologise for the distress and embarrassment caused.

