International News

Lizo Mzimba

By
0
Post Views: Visits 62


Updated:

An article on 29 October 2009 reported allegations made by a student website that BBC correspondent Lizo Mzimba had behaved in a drunken and inappropriate manner while researching a documentary about Cambridge University and that he had been humiliated by students as a result. We accept that Mr Mzimba has never worked on such a documentary, did not behave in a drunk or inappropriate manner and was not humiliated as claimed. We apologise for the distress and embarrassment caused.

Sorry we are not currently accepting comments on this article.

Climate Clamp

Previous article

Sylvia Caplin

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in International News