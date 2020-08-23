Ljungberg to leave Arsenal

Agency Reporter

Arsenal assistant coach Freddie Ljungberg is leaving the club to “pursue new opportunities”.

In a statement, Ljungberg said he had taken the decision to leave “to progress my management experience”.

Ljungberg, 43, had a spell in interim charge following the departure of Unai Emery in November 2019 and stayed on the coaching staff after the appointment of Mikel Arteta.

He also coached Arsenal’s under-15 and under-23 squads.

As a player, Ljungberg made 326 appearances for Arsenal and was part of the Premier League-winning Invincibles side of 2003-04.

“I have been involved with this club on and off since 1998 and am grateful for all the opportunities they have given me both as a player and as a coach,” said Ljungberg.