By Davies Iheamnachor

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has described the apology tendered to the state government and lawmakers by the former leader of the State House of Assembly, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, over the 2013 political brawl in the assembly as a show of lose of integrity and credibility.

Lloyd, a former loyalist of the Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, had on Monday dumped the APC and returned to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and had while speaking apologised to all lawmakers involved in the assembly saga, including Hon. Michael Chindah, whom he (Lloyd) had attacked with the House Mace.

Reacting to the development Tuesday in Port Harcourt, the spokesman of the APC in the state, Ogbonna Nwuke, claimed that the APC was not disturbed with the development.

Nwuke, however, expressed worries that Lloyd would dive too low to tender apologies for an event that he got involved without compulsion, adding that Lloyd has chosen to stray away from light.

He said: “We have equally listened to his comments and we are amazed that his hunt for the “feeding bottle” that Wike controls could drive him to such a lowly height.

“For us, the former member of the House of Assembly who apologized for decisions and actions that he took without compulsion from any quarter, has shown his true colours. His apology raises serious questions about his credibility and integrity.

“We state categorically that the exit of Hon. Lloyd would have no effect on the fortunes of the APC On the contrary, APC members in Emohua Local Government Area are jubilating over his exit. All politics, they say, is Local, and these party men and women who are in a happy mood right now know who is who.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Lloyd’s apology for 2013 assembly brawl, display of loss of integrity ― APC appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...