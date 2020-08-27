Look who’s talking already! Incredible moment 10-week-old baby tells her mother: ‘I love you’
- Chloe Davis, 18, from St Albans, shared a video to TikTok of her newborn baby
- Clips shows 10-week old Scarlett-Rose saying ‘I love you’ while lying in her crib
- Baby has said it to her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and can also hold herself up
This is the adorable moment a 10-week old baby told her mother ‘I love you’.
Chloe Davis, 18, from St Albans, shared a video to TikTok of her newborn Scarlett-Rose lying in her crib in a sweet red outfit and matching bow.
‘Can I you say I love you,’ Chloe asked from behind the camera, which little Scarlett-Rose repeated in her sweet voice while wiggling her legs.
Most babies start to say their first proper words at around 10 months old at the earliest, but it’s infants as young as seven-weeks-old have been recorded speaking.
In the clip, little Scarlett-Rose sports a red Levis tracksuit bottom and a sweet T-shirt that reads ‘My friends’ complete with pictures of Disney characters.
Chloe, who welcomed Scarlett Rose on 6th May with her partner Joe Bozier, 27, told FEMAIL: ‘She replies “I love you” if I say it to her.
‘She can also say Mum and Nan. She first said I love you at just 10-weeks-old.
‘We just kept saying “I love you” and one day she repeated it and never stopped saying it. She can stand up by herself too.’
Chloe (right) welcomed Scarlett Rose (also pictured) on 6th May with her partner Joe Bozier, 27 (left)
Chloe (pictured with her partner Joe) said that little Scarlett-Rose can also hold herself up and says ‘I love you’ to her mum and grandmother as well
Since sharing the video to TikTok, people commented on the adorable clip, saying how sweet it is.
‘Yay, you did it! This is so cute said one.
Babies usually start making sounds at around two months, and by six months make sounds such as ‘Da’ ‘ga’ and ‘ka’.
But usually their first word isn’t until around 10-14 months, with their first words often ‘mama’ and ‘dada’.
At around three-years-old children can say their own name, age and gender and list numbers up to ten and understands the uses of ‘You’, ‘Me’, ‘I’.
When do babies start talking?
From 0-6 months, babies will start to understand speech and will look at various facial expressions that are being used.
At about two months, babies will typically be able to make cooing sounds such as ‘aaah’, ‘gah’, ‘ooo’ and often reply with sounds when they are spoken to.
They will also be able to make eye to eye contact and often make sucking, burping and quiet low-pitched contented sounds when they are being fed.
At around four months children can smile or ‘coo’ at themselves when in front of a mirror, laugh softly, make high-pitched squeals and will be able to make sounds when looking at toys or people.
By six months most infants can make sounds such as ‘Da’, ‘ga’, ‘ka’, squeal and laugh. They will also show they want to be lifted by holding out their arms.
Infants by the time they reach nine months can copy simple sounds and babble.
They will be able to recognise and understand simple commands such as ‘give it to me’ and can recognise family members.
Children typically speak their first word between 10 and 14 months old.
When they reach 12 months children can say more meaningful words like ‘mamma’ or ‘dadda’ and by eighteen months most infants can say several single words.
By this age they can will also enjoy nursery rhymes and try to join in. They will also obey simple commands, such as ‘bring me your shoes’.
At around three-years-old children can say their own name, age and sex, list numbers up to ten and understands the uses of ‘You’, ‘Me’, ‘I’.
Earlier this year, researchers from the University of Paris found that babies as young as eight months can understand the basics of grammar before they even start speaking.
Source: NHS and Great Ormond Street Hospital
