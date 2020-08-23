Louis Bacon and Moore Capital – an apology

By Daily Mail Reporter

Updated: 19:14 EDT, 30 September 2010

In an article ‘A hedge fund Godfather…’ of September 4 2010, we suggested that Mr Bacon was complicit in unethical behaviour within his hedge fund business, Moore Capital, and elsewhere, and as a result he is not the kind of person, and Moore Capital not the kind of business, that the Conservative Party should consider accepting financial donations from.



We are happy to confirm for the record that there is no substance whatsoever to the suggestion that Mr Bacon or Moore Capital are guilty of any unethical behaviour, and we retract any suggestion that legitimate political parties should shy away from them.



We apologise for the embarrassment and any damage caused to Mr Bacon and Moore Capital.