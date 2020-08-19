Louis DeJoy gets millions from company dealing with Post Office

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.s. Political Editor For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:52 EDT, 19 August 2020 | Updated: 14:25 EDT, 19 August 2020

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major Trump donor whose cost-cutting moves at the Postal Service have infuriated Democrats, took in up to $7 million last year at his logistics firm that does business with the Postal Service.

DeJoy was previously a chief executive and board member at XPO Logistics, a firm that helps the Postal Service with large shipments. It was a lucrative position that earned him a stake of between $25 million and $50 million in the company, according to a New York Times review of his financial disclosure.

The multi-billion logistics firm paid DeJoy nearly $2 million in rent in 2018, according to the Office of Government Ethics.

The big earnings are just one part of DeJoy’s financial picture. He donated $361,000 to the Trump Victory PAC, making him a major financial backer of the president’s reelection campaign.

DeJoy has agreed to testify Monday before the House Oversight Committee, whose Democratic Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York is demanding answers about slow-downs in mail delivery and cost-cutting measures implemented by DeJoy, who assumed his office just this summer. Among them is eliminating overtime for many postal workers amid mail delays.

President Trump nominated DeJoy’s wife, Aldona Wos, to be ambassador to Canada.

DeJoy pushed back at the report on his earnings from a company tied to the postal service – which Trump regularly attacks for getting ripped off by Amazon and other partners.

President Donald Trump made Louis DeJoy, a major political donor, postmaster general

Mailboxes in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The Postmaster general announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned were causing widespread delays and could disrupt voting in the November election. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would ‘suspend’ his initiatives until after the election ‘to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail’

Twitter photos posted August 14, 2020 show mailboxes being removed in the Brighton area of Boston

A mail carrier walks to a truck at a United States Postal Service (USPS) processing and distribution center in Washington, DC, USA, 17 August 2020

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has blasted changes being pushed through by DeJoy before the elections

‘I take my ethical obligations seriously, and I have done what is necessary to ensure that I am and will remain in compliance with those obligations,’ he said in a statement.

In an earlier report on DeJoy’s finances on CNN it was revealed that in June as he divested shares in Amazon, DeJoy bought stock options that gave him the right to buy stock in the behemoth at a below-market price. Trump regularly blasts Amazon, which is headed by Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post.