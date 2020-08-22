Louisiana police shoot black man with a knife as he walked toward convenience mart

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:40 EDT, 22 August 2020 | Updated: 11:09 EDT, 22 August 2020

Police in Louisiana have fatally shot a black man who allegedly had a knife, after he ignored orders to stop and walked away from them towards the entrance of a gas station convenience store.

Bystander video captured the shooting, which unfolded around 8pm on Friday in Lafayette, at a Shell gas station at the intersection of Northeast Evangeline Thruway and Chalmette Drive.

The video shows witnesses shouting ‘he got a knife’ and ‘they gonna shoot him’ as the man marches swiftly away from cops and toward the entrance of the Shell station. ‘Get on the ground!’ one witness is heard pleading in vain.

Rickasha Montgomery, the witness who filmed the video, told the Lafayette Daily Advertiser that police tasered the man to no effect.

Police say that they pursued the suspect (above) for half a mile on foot after receiving a disturbance call at a Circle K gas station, and that he ignored orders to stop

Police say the incident unfolded after Layfayette Police Department officers responded to a 911 call of a disturbance at a Circle K gas station on Northeast Evangeline Thruway.

Officers say that they pursued the man on foot for about half a mile before the shooting took place at the Shell station, which was busy with multiple customers at the pumps.

Witnesses said that police attempted to use a taser to subdue the man, but that it seemingly had no effect.

As the man came within feet of the door to the occupied convenience mart, police opened fire, shooting 11 times.

After opening fire, police were seen motioning to people inside the station’s convenience mart, appearing to wave them back from the windows of the store as the dangerous situation unfolded.

As the man came within feet of the door to the occupied convenience mart, police opened fire, shooting 11 times

‘When I heard the gunshots, I couldn’t hold my phone like I was first filming,’ Montgomery told the Advertiser.

‘I feel kind of scared about it. I’m traumatized. You’re so used to hearing about this, but I never thought I would experience it,’ she added.

Louisiana State Police are taking over the investigation into the shooting. TMZ reported that the suspect had died as a result of the shooting.

Police have not publicly confirmed whether the man died, and a State Police spokesman told DailyMail.com that he had not been provided with information on the man’s condition.

A Lafayette Police Department spokesman did not immediately return a message.

Developing story, check back for updates.