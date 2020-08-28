Love After Lockup: Woman hasn’t had sex with jailed fiance

By Erica Tempesta For Dailymail.com

Published: 08:55 EDT, 28 August 2020 | Updated: 09:41 EDT, 28 August 2020

A woman who has waited five years for her felon fiancé to be released from prison has revealed that they’ve never had sex because he was arrested just a few weeks after they met.

In a preview clip from Friday night’s episode of the We TV reality series Love After Lockup, Heather is shopping for the perfect lingerie to wear on the night of Dylan’s release, gleefully telling the shocked sales associate that they are going to consummate their relationship for the first time.

‘He has been in there for five years. Wanna see a picture? Yeah, you do, I know you do,’ she says as she shows the stranger her cellphone. ‘I’ve been waiting and waiting to have sex with him. I’ve never had sex with him.’

Excited: Healther is picking out lingerie to wear to have sex with her felon fiancé for the first time on Friday night’s episode of Love After Lockup

Missed connection: Heather and Dylan have been together for five years, but they’ve never had sex because he was arrested just a few weeks after they had met

‘Never?’ the store employee asks.

‘Never,’ Heather confirms, eliciting a jaw drop from her new acquaintance. ‘That’s why we’re here.’

Heather explains in her testimonial that she met Dylan five years ago at a party at his apartment.

‘One of my friends was really close with Dylan,’ she tells the camera. ‘I went to use the bathroom and he was in the shower and he was just like, “What the f**k?”‘

Love at first sight? Heather first met Dylan at a party at his apartment, happily recalling how she accidently walked in him while he was taking a shower

Smitten: She can’t help but gush about how ‘strong’ and ‘sexy’ he was when she first met him

Connection: Heather says Dylan can speak to her ‘in ways that nobody else has ever been able to,’ explaining he made her feel ‘like a goddess’

Heather happily recalls how he opened the shower curtain, peeked his heat out, and saw her for the first time.

The way she tells it, it was love at first sight, at least for her.

‘He was sexy and strong, and it’s like f**k, you know?’ she says. ‘When I started talking to Dylan, it was like I was the best thing ever.

‘Like he can speak to parts of me in ways that nobody else has ever been able to. I felt like a goddess.’

Trouble: Shorty after they met, Dylan was arrested for selling ecstasy to an undercover cop and was sentenced to five years in prison

Surprise! After his most recent conviction, Heather learned Dylan had been arrested over a dozen times in his lifetime

Ready: The day before his release from prison, Heather happily shows his picture to the sales associate who is helping her find the right lingerie to wear for their first time being intimate

A few weeks after Heather met Dylan, he was arrested for selling ecstasy to an undercover cop — and it wasn’t his first run-in with the law.

‘I found out Dylan had been arrested — I don’t know how many times, but a lot of times — and he was facing five years,’ she explains.

‘Three months later, he asked me to marry him.’

Heather says she has been visiting Dylan in prison every Saturday and Sunday for the last five years and has no regrets.

Dedicated: Heather has been visiting Dylan in prison every weekend since he was arrested, and he proposed just three months into their courtship

Open book: ‘I’ve been waiting and waiting to have sex with him,’ she admits to the stunned store clerk

Pumped: Heather is bursting with excitement at the thought of seeing her beau the next day

‘I love him and feel like even though we are not married, Dylan and I are already married in our minds,’ she notes. ‘He’s been calling me his wife since a few months after I met him.’

Heather is bursting with excitement at the thought of seeing her beau for the first time since he was locked up half a decade ago.

‘Dylan’s getting home from prison tomorrow. I’m so excited,’ she gushes.

‘I get to hug him. Oh my God, I’m so excited.’