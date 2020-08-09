Love me or leave me – Georgina Ibeh

Fast-rising Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Georgina Chineye Ibeh, has finally decided to conquer her fears of losing people she loves. She was able to achieve this, according to her, after she sat down to wonder if people she loved were also scared of losing her. This much she made known recently through an Instagram post she made.

“I used to be scared of losing those I really love until I asked myself the Big Question; Are they also Scared of Losing Me? Love Me or Leave Me!” Georgina blasted.

Gina, as she is fondly called, came into the industry in 2007 and she has featured in several TV series and movies like: Superstory, The Benjamins, 2 sides of a coin, The Patriot, College Boys, National Crisis, Kukere babes, Blackberry Babes, Bella’s Place, About to Wed, This Life, Private Storm, God of Shiloh, Love and Lust, amongst others.

