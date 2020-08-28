By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Bright O has suggested Lucy is a fake Housemate.

Bright O said this during his diary session with Biggie on Friday, August 28.

Bright O insinuated that Lucy is not bothered about anything in the House, which means she is sure of her long stay in the House.

“I think Lucy may be a fake Housemate in the House. I said this because of her attitude. Lucy attacks everyone and acts fearless and confident when arguing,” he said.

Bright O and Lucy have continued to prepare delicious meals for the Housemates in the last six weeks.