Lyon hold off Juventus to reach Champions League quarter-finals

Lyon qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Friday despite losing 2-1 to Juventus in Turin. A goal up after winning February’s first leg, French side Lyon will face Manchester City at the final tournament in Lisbon after drawing 2-2 on aggregate and going through on away goals. Lyon squeezed past the Italian […]

