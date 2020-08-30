MACBAN denies Fulani involvement in viral audio threatening lives

• Urges IGP To investigate



• It’s An Attempt To Tarnish Our Reputation

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has denied any link with viral audio purportedly attributed to one Ardo Bulama, which threatened the lives of some people in the country, particularly in Southern Kaduna.

The organisation, which said the name ascribed to the accused was not synonymous with any of its members, alleged that it was imputed by enemies of the Fulani race to tarnish its reputation in the country.

MACBAN said its reaction to the development came following a petition by a group under the aegis of National Christian Elders’ Forum to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) calling the attention of the Police to arrest and prosecute the accused, who they referred to as ‘Fulani’ for treasonable felony.

In a statement signed, yesterday, by the Director Media and Publicity Kaduna State, Ibrahim Bayero Zango, while disassociating itself and Fulani in general from the purported audio, MACBAN drew the petitioner’s attention “to know that no Fulani man bears the name ‘Bulama.”

“In that regard, we consider such claims and thinking that the name Bulama could be related or connected to Fulani as a wrong impression and it underlines petitioner’s ignorance on the culture of the Fulani pastoralists in Nigeria, “ it said.

He regretted that some people are hell-bent on blackmailing the Fulani in Nigeria for their vested interests, adding that the posture could be detrimental to the progress made in restoring peace and security in Southern Kaduna and the nation at large.

The group said it had appealed to the IGP Police, Mohammed Adamu, to launch a thorough investigation into the source of the audio, with a view to unmasking its authors.