Madrid move for Dybala in player-plus-cash deal worth £90m

Real Madrid are set to table a sensational £90million player-plus-cash deal for Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala, according to reports.

After the LaLiga giants’ early Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester City, Florentino Perez has set his sights on securing Dybala and believes he would be an integral part in helping the club lift the coveted trophy again.

It has even been suggested that Real would be willing to include either Toni Kroos or Isco to bump up the overall value of the package.

Juventus are believed to be keen to keep hold of Dybala, however, following their own continental heartbreak.

The club are about to embark on a period of transition after Turin legend Andrea Pirlo replaced Maurizio Sarri and are hopeful of retaining their key assets for the new man at the helm.

But the uncertainty surrounding the future of talisman Cristiano Ronaldo may force Juventus’ hand.

The 35-year-old was clearly disappointed by his team’s knockout to Lyon, and speculation has mounted over a potential switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian title holders would never offload Dybala in the event Ronaldo was to leave this summer.

They may reportedly reconsider their stance should the Portuguese icon remain in Turin though, particularly due to his hefty wage salary.

