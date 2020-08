The 2020 tennis calendar is set to suffer another big blow as the Madrid Open will be cancelled on the back of increasing coronavirus cases in the Spanish capital, reports tennis365.com. The joint ATP-WTA event was initially due to be staged in May, but was rescheduled to September 12 to 20 after tennis was forced […]

The post Madrid Open set to be cancelled due to rising coronavirus cases appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...