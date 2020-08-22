MAGA hat spat! Mom claims two women stole her 7-year-old son’s Trump hat outside DNC

By Rachel Sharp For Dailymail.com

Published: 02:26 EDT, 22 August 2020 | Updated: 02:37 EDT, 22 August 2020

A Trump-supporter mom has claimed two women stole her seven-year-old son’s MAGA hat and ripped up their sign outside Joe Biden‘s Democratic National Convention speech this week.

Footage circulated on social media Thursday shows an altercation between two groups of people, with the woman filming accusing the other side of ‘stealing my property’.

The footage had been viewed 3.9 million times as of early Saturday and sparked intense debate among Twitter users.

A Trump-supporter mom has claimed two women stole her seven-year-old son’s MAGA hat and ripped up their sign outside Joe Biden’s Democratic National Convention speech this week

The footage begins with one woman kicking a sign along the ground and the woman filming saying ‘get off my property’. The two women then rip up the sign before one snatches a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat from the ground

Despite telling the women they are committing a felony, the mom encourages her son to go after them, repeatedly saying ‘get your hat back baby’

Things turn violent between the two parties with one of the women appearing to throw a punch at a man who arrives on the scene

The footage begins with one woman kicking a sign along the ground and the woman filming saying ‘get off my property’.

The two women then rip up the sign before one snatches a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat from the ground.

Despite telling the women they are committing a felony, the mom encourages her son to go after them, repeatedly saying ‘get your hat back baby’.

The little boy runs after the women who are walking away across the parking lot.

He is heard at one point saying ‘call 911’ to his mom.

His mom then shouts over to other people she seems to know telling them the women ‘attacked my son’.

A man comes over and things turn violent between the two parties with one of the women appearing to throw a punch at the man.

The footage sparked outrage on social media from Trump supporters, with several people calling for charges to be brought against the two women.

The president’s son Donald Trump Jr. shared the video on Twitter calling it ‘sick’.

‘Last night, Joe Biden supporters viciously attacked Riley, a 7 year-old @realDonaldTrump fan,’ he tweeted.

‘Joe Biden supporters stole Riley’s hat, ripped up his sign & made him cry. Watch. It’s on video. This is sick.’

The footage sparked outrage on social media from Trump supporters, with several people calling for charges to be brought against the two women and the president’s sons calling it ‘sick

Eric Trump also tweeted that the president would send the boy a new hat.

‘Mr. President, Can you get this young man a new MAGA hat?’ one person tweeted.

‘Consider it done!’ replied Eric.

However others hit back at the woman filming, saying she put her son in harm’s way.

‘Unpopular opinion: The mother recording is a bad mom, who put her child in harms way for clout,’ one person tweeted.

‘The mother that allowed her kid to support racism and misogyny is the bigger problem here,’ another wrote.

However others hit back at the woman filming, saying she put her son in harm’s way

Others blasted the incident as the byproduct of ‘Trump’s America’ and pointed to the irony that the president’s supporters showed outrage at a seven-year-old’s hat being stolen when Trump’s now-suspended policy at the US-Mexico border separated thousands of young migrant children from their families

Others blasted the incident as the byproduct of ‘Trump’s America’ and pointed to the irony that the president’s supporters showed outrage at a seven-year-old’s hat being stolen when Trump’s now-suspended policy at the US-Mexico border separated thousands of young migrant children from their families.

‘In Trump’s America, it’s only acceptable for 7 year olds to be separated from their family and locked up in cages,’ one person tweeted.

‘Also, this video is LITERALLY Trump’s America.’

Another agreed: ‘compared to Trump’s world, where locking 7 year olds up alone in a cage without access to their parents or basic necessities is ok, sooo… lesser of two evils here, folks!’ one person tweeted.

The Students for Trump organization, which originally shared the video, tweeted that the White House called the boy.