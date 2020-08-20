Magistrate dies in Lagos

By Robert Egbe

A senior Chief Magistrate in the Lagos State Judiciary, Mrs. Abimbola Aoko-Komolafe, has died. She was 51.

Details of her death are unclear, but it was learnt Aoko-Komolafe died possibly on the night of August 16 or 17. She was at the office hale and hearty on August 13.

“Yes, it’s confirmed,” a top Ministry of Justice source said.

Another top judiciary source added: “We heard the news on Monday. We understand that someone spoke with her on phone, probably Sunday night. We don’t really know, but it’s a big surprise.”

The late Aoko-Komolafe used to sit at Court 2, Ebute-Meta Gardens, but was recently posted to Court 2, Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos. Last Thursday, she heard the case of a self-proclaimed baale and five others charged with alleged stealing, attempted murder and breach of peace at Okegun-Odofin community in Ibeju Lekki.

It was gathered a delegation of the Association of Magistrates in Lagos State visited her family.

Convener of Fight Against Corruption in the Judiciary (FIACIJ) Bayo Akinlade said: “Her sudden death comes as a great shock to many who interacted with her honour before she passed on. We at FIACIJ raise the questions regarding the welfare of our colleagues in the judiciary and urge our leaders in NBA and in the government to consider better health care for lawyers. Our condolences to her husband, family and the judiciary.”