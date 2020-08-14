Mailafia Reveals How he Got Information About Boko Haram Leader

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia said on Thursday that he got his information on the alleged commander of Boko Haram from traders he met in a local market.

Mailafia, who was speaking on his recent comment, which alleged that an unnamed governor in the northern part of the country was a commander of the terrorist group, Boko Haram, said, the information followed his interaction with some Fulani traders he met in his village market, where he went to buy fonio (acha).

He apologised to all those who were offended by his statements, saying they were not targeted at anyone. He also said they were not aimed at causing trouble.

The former CBN deputy governor had on Monday during the Nigeria Info 99.3 station’s programme, ‘Morning Cross Fire’ aired at 8.30 am, alleged that the commander of Boko Haram is a governor of one of the Northern states, alleging that the group plans to instigate a civil war in the country in 2022.

He was a guest on the programme, which was examining the banditry attacks in Southern Kaduna in Kaduna State, North-West zone of the country that has left scores dead.

Following the allegation, the Department of State Security (DSS) in Plateau State on Wednesday grilled Mailafia for seven hours after which he was allowed to go home.

Also the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, called for investigation into the matter. He maintained that the allegation was too weighty to be swept under the carpet.

The former deputy governor of the CBN said he spoke due to his concern for the North and country in general, but maintained that he did not know that the video would go viral.

In the interview he granted to the BBC Hausa service, Mailafia said he had agreed to an online radio interview with people who were unknown to him from Lagos, but did not know that they were recording it.

“I thought it was for a local FM radio in Lagos,” he said.

He said even though he did not intend for his comments to go viral, he cannot deny making them, adding that he was a fan of President Muhammadu Buhari and was passionate about northern Nigeria and the people who have suffered the consequences of the killings.

Speaking on what transpired between him and the DSS when he was invited to their office in Jos, the former CBN deputy governor said, “when they invited me they told me they had seen a video clip in which I said I was against the killings of innocent people and that I met with some people who told me that when they are done with the villages, they will move to the cities and go after big personalities in their homes and lead to war in the country. That was what I heard and I repeated it.”

He said during the interrogation, the security agents accorded him with the utmost respect.

“They did their job as they should and I cooperated with them. I gave them the necessary information at my disposal and I cannot lie about what I do not know, so I told them to pardon me because I cannot say what I don’t know. It was not my intention for my words to go viral but since it has gone viral, I cannot say I did not make that comment,” he said.

When asked to speak further on the allegation of a northern governor being a commander of Boko Haram, he said he had already spoken to the DSSS and would not want to create tension.

“What I can tell you is that I am a fan of President Muhammadu Buhari and the president is doing his utmost best but there are some wicked people around him who do not give him the right advice.

“I am not a troublesome person, my name is Mailafia (peace lover), I said what I said because of my sympathy for the people, my love for northern Nigeria. They are those who have been accusing me of not being a northern patriot but the killings are more in northern Nigeria.”

