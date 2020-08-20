Majority Of Bandits In Nigeria Are Foreigners, IGP Confirms

The inspector general of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has disclosed that most bandits attacking different communities across Nigeria are foreigners.

This, the IGP said during a town-hall meeting on peace and security.

The meeting held at the headquarters of Zuru local government in Kebbi state on Wednesday, August 19.

Adamu disclosed that investigation showed a link between insecurity and the activities of “Yan Sa Kai” (local vigilantes) who went out of control due to lack of command in Zamfara and Katsina states.

The IGP also confirmed that most of the bandits are members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The IGP said;

“During one of our briefings on security to the president, the issue of insecurity was seriously discussed as it affects the north-west in particular and we saw an emerging trend from Zuru emirate. “And the president ordered us to move to Zuru and listen to the stakeholders and come up with a solution on how to bring lasting peace in Zuru emirate and that’s why we are here. “What fueled insecurity in terms of banditry in Zamfara is what is fueling insecurity in Katsina and invariably the same here in Kebbi state. “When the situation was so bad in Zamfara, we brought all the stakeholders and in another development, we met with all the governors from the north-west to Katsina. “A lot was discussed and we realised that Zamfara’s situation was caused by the problem of “Yan Sa Kai”. This is because there was no control of command of the activities of Yan Sa Kai. “When we moved to Katsina state we wanted to know what had been fueling the banditry and reprisal attacks. “Again, it was the activities of Yan Sa Kai because they organised themselves genuinely to protect their environment, their communities and their families but there was no command of control, so they went out of control and that is what is happening now in Kebbi state.”

