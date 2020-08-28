Makinde congratulates Adesina on reelection as AfDB boss

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has congratulated the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, following his re-election for another term.

Makinde, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, on Friday in Ibadan stated that the victory was well-deserved.

The governor said ” the world class technocrat remains a pride to Nigeria and the Yoruba race.”

The statement further quoted the governor as saying that Adesina had raised standards and brought about immense growth in the multilateral development finance institution in the last five years of his first tenure.

” I was not surprised that Adesina was re-elected to lead the bank for another term as his insightful leadership and sense of direction which have repositioned the bank could not have gone unnoticed by stakeholders and member-countries.

“The victory is well-deserved and it did not come to me as a surprise because Dr. Adesina’s astute and visionary leadership at the bank in the last five years have been so convincing that member-countries cannot ignore them.

“As a technocrat and development enthusiast, Dr. Adesina deployed his wealth of experience towards raising standards across boards in the bank and these have translated into immense growth for the bank and development for member-countries.

“This victory, I am convinced, is a platform for Dr Adesina and the AfDB to achieve more positive results and meet set targets. I wish him well in his endeavours,” Makinde stated.

