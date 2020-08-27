Makinde leads PDP campaign

Agency Reporter

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has named Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde as chairman of its National Campaign Council for Ondo State governorship election.

The party said this on Wednesday in Abuja in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan.

He said Zamfara State Governor Bello Mattawale was appointed the deputy chairman of the 145-member campaign council.

Ologbondiyan listed the PDP National Financial Secretary, Alhaji Abdullahi Maibashira, as secretary of the council.

Members of the council also included all PDP governors, some elected lawmakers, some former governors and other chieftains of the party.

The inauguration of the campaign council, he said, would hold tomorrow at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.