Makinde Sacks Works Commissioner, Raphael Afonja

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has sacked Raphael Afonja, the state commissioner of works, infrastructure and transport. In a statement on Monday, Taiwo Adisa, chief press secretary to the governor, said the termination of Afonja’s appointment was contained in a letter dated August 10 and signed by Olubamiwo Adeosun, secretary to the state government (SSG). A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the letter titled “Termination of appointment” as saying: “I wish to convey the approval of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, on the termination of your appointment as Honourable Commissioner, with immediate effect. “Consequent upon the above development, you are hereby directed to hand over all the government items in your possession to the Permanent Secretary (Ministry of Works, Infrastructure and Transport). “I am to add that, your contribution within the time of your sojourn is appreciated and commendable, and therefore, wish you successes in your future endeavours. I thank you.”