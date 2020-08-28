Makinde To Adesina: You Are A Pride To Nigeria, Yoruba Race

President of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina is being re-elected for another five-year term.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has congratulated the President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, following his re-election for another five-year term.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, Governor Makinde said that the victory was well-deserved adding that the ‘world class technocrat’, remains a pride to Nigeria and the Yoruba race.

To Makinde, Adesina has raised the standards and brought about immense growth in the multilateral development finance institution, in the last five years of his first tenure.

The governor said he was not surprised that Adesina was re-elected to lead the bank for another term.

While describing his leadership as insightful, Makinde said Adesina “could not have gone unnoticed by stakeholders and member-countries.”

“The victory is well-deserved, and it did not come to me as a surprise, because Dr. Adesina’s astute and visionary leadership at the bank, in the last five years, have been so convincing that member-countries cannot ignore them,” the governor was quoted as saying.

“As a technocrat and development enthusiast, Dr. Adesina deployed his wealth of experience towards raising standards across boards in the bank and these have translated into immense growth for the bank and development for member-countries.

“This victory, I am convinced, is a platform for Dr. Adesina and the AfDB to achieve more positive results and meet set targets. I wish him well in his endeavours.”