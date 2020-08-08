Sentry

Tongues are wagging in Oyo State. Citizens and residents are asking the same questions. They want to know the whole story about the N96 billion which Governor Seyi Makinde claims was stolen from government coffers.

While some are interested in seeing the said money recovered and spent on infrastructure as promised by the governor, others want an explanation on how Makinde arrived at that figure.

Those who are peeved at the governor’s allegation say his ‘math’ at arriving at both the claim and the figures is “too assumptive” to be taken serious.

A statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, last Wednesday quoted the governor as saying: “For the period of eight years they spent in office, they were only preoccupied with how to corner N1bn monthly into their private pockets. They spent 96 months in office – that means they have Oyo State’s N96bn with them. We will retrieve every fund that belongs to Oyo people for the purpose of infrastructure development.”

Now, the youthful governor may have to do more than just talk, if the feelers Sentry is getting are correct. He will have to break down the figures further and prove his allegations, otherwise, legal luminaries may be called upon to do the remaining.

The post Makinde’s controversial mathematics appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...