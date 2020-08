Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami and his Transportation counterpart, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, have faulted the National Assembly’s position that the nation’s sovereignty was at risk following the loan agreement with China.

